The Tennessee Titans are the most important team in the league heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee holds the first overall pick in the draft and has effectively been on the clock for the past few months. Titans fans received some big hints from one NFL draft prospect who believes he will be the first overall pick on April 24th.

Miami QB Cam Ward is the presumed first overall pick to the Titans.

Ward joked with his fans about the inevitability that he will be drafted by Tennessee. He dropped a few obvious hints while streaming Fortnite on Tuesday night.

“My top four running backs in the league right? I would say Tony Pollard, Spears…” Ward said, responding to a question from the chat.

Ward followed that up with a question about his top four wide receivers in the NFL.

“Okay so I already said… [Calvin] Ridley, Ja'Marr [Chase], Justin [Jefferson],” Ward said, per Ari Meirov. “And for my last one, Treylon Burks.”

It is incredibly easy to read between the lines here. Ward is naming Tennessee's skill position players as the best in the league in an effort to butter them up before joining the team.

Cam Ward earns Drew Brees comp from former NFL QB ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The Titans must be thrilled that they are about to land a QB like Cam Ward.

Ward received a huge compliment from former NFL QB Chase Daniel earlier in April. Daniel compared Ward to legendary Saints QB Drew Brees.

“You've gotta have an elite physical talent that I can't coach,” Daniel said. “And that to me is throwing the football. The different arm angles, the way he navigates the pocket and is able to move just an inch right or just an inch left, it sort of reminds me of a Drew Brees pocket movement.”

Daniel played backup quarterback behind Brees during his NFL career, so he knows Brees better than almost anyone else.

One area where Ward may even be better than Brees is as a runner. He does not look to run the ball often, but he can pick up plenty of yards when scrambling out of a collapsing pocket.

The Titans would be thrilled if Ward becomes this generation's Drew Brees.