The NFL free agency negotiating period is open, and the Tennessee Titans officially made their first move. After having one of the worst offensive lines in the league last season, the franchise made a splash by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore.

Moore agrees to terms for a 4-year, $82M with $50 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The 26-year-old offensive lineman is receiving $30 million in the first year of the deal.

The #Titans are loading up on the offensive line, agreeing to terms with #Steelers LT Dan Moore on a 4-year, $82M deal with $50M guaranteed and $30M in Year 1, sources say. The deal done by Jeff Nalley of CAA is the biggest for a tackle thus far. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025

The Steelers originally selected Moore in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Through his four years in Pittsburgh, Moore played and started in 66 games. He has only missed two games throughout his entire career.

In the 2024 season, Moore was readily available for Pittsburgh and played in all 17 games. However, there is some concern with his play, as the newly acquired Titans tackle gave up a league-leading 12 sacks last season, per PFF. He also had five penalties against him, ranking him 51st in that category among offensive linemen.

The Titans' offensive line was atrocious in pass protection last season. They ended the 2024 campaign allowing 52 sacks, tying them for the fourth-most with the New England Patriots. Heading into free agency, many viewed Moore as a rotational option to add depth to a roster. However, due to the contract Tennessee plans to give him, all signs point toward Moore starting on the offensive line in 2025.

Adding a tackle certainly addresses a need on the Titans' roster. Other needs the front office is likely to address this offseason include quarterback, wide receiver, right guard, edge rusher, inside linebacker, and safety.

After hiring former Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi as general manager, the Titans hope to build a playoff-contending team in the coming years. The Titans own the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, which gives them the opportunity to add a blue-chip player to the team.

Speculation is that the organization is interested in Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Tennessee is also rumored to be intrigued by Penn State's Abdul Carter and Colorado's Travis Hunter as well. Either way, the Titans have plenty of options on the table as the franchise furthers its rebuild.