The Tennessee Titans are on the clock for the 2025 NFL draft, as they are armed with the No. 1 overall pick after crawling to a 3-14 record in the 2024 campaign. The Titans have several avenues they could pursue with this pick, but if they do stand pat, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is one of the top options to be selected with the first overall pick. Could Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders actually be a better fit for Tennessee, though?

Throughout the early stages of the pre-draft process, Ward has emerged as the top quarterback in this draft class, with Sanders' status as the No. 2 passer being a bit more shaky. Sanders is still considered a de facto top-10 pick, and in the eyes of some evaluators, his style of play fits the Titans offense better than Ward's, which is something that bears watching as their front office decides whether or not they want to trade down from this pick.

“Ward is the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the draft — by a comfortable margin, according to some. But Sanders' pocket-passing ability as a deft processor is appreciated and will make for an easy NFL transition, thus he becomes a slightly better fit for a Brian Callahan offense in Tennessee, according to multiple scouts,” Turron Davenport and Jeremy Fowler wrote for ESPN.

Could Titans end up selecting Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft?

If the Titans end up staying put at the No. 1 pick, the expectation is that they will select either Ward, Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, or Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter. Sanders almost certainly won't get selected with the first overall pick, but Tennessee could opt to trade down a few spots and select him if they feel like he's their quarterback of the future.

There's still a lot of time between now and the draft getting started on Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. EST, so the Titans front office can see how free agency unfolds before determining their strategy for the draft. But while it may seem like Ward is the surefire pick for Tennessee if they select a quarterback, there's still a chance that Sanders' fit with the team could lead to them finding a way to bring him to town.