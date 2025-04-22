The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. There's been some speculation that the franchise may trade back, however, new reports indicate general manager Mike Borgonzi has already made a final decision on what to do with the pick.

Word around the league is that the Titans will not trade the No. 1 pick, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Instead, it's expected the front office will stick and pick despite there being trade interest.

“After months of speculation, the consensus around the league is that the Titans will stay at No. 1 and pick, rather than trade, sources say. No surprise. Decision made. There was real trade interest. But as one team said, ‘They never opened the door.' All eyes on Cam Ward.”

Furthermore, the Titans' general manager admitted that he and the organization have come to a consensus on who to select first overall, per Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team. Meirov claims that the front office received some trade offers in recent weeks, however, the franchise is dead set on one prospect.

“In the least surprising news of the day: Titans GM Mike Borgonzi says the team has reached an organizational consensus on the No. 1 pick — and they won't be trading out, even with offers coming in over the last several weeks.”

Speculation is that the Titans are going to select Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick overall. Some believed, and still believe, that Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders is in the mix. Despite that, rumors suggest Ward is the preferred pick for the club that desperately needs a franchise quarterback.

The Titans ended the 2024 campaign with a 3-13 record under first-year head coach Brian Callahan. Quarterback was an issue all season, as Callahan started both Will Levis and Mason Rudolph at the position. Together, they ended the year with 3,621 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. If the Titans do select a quarterback on Thursday, it will mark the fifth time since 1995 in which the franchise has taken a quarterback in the first round.