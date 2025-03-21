While everyone wonders what the Tennessee Titans will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi is still focused on shoring up the roster in free agency. The team agreed to a contract with veteran linebacker Lorenzo Carter, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

The Titans were quick to upgrade the offensive line, signing left tackle Dan Moore to a four-year, $82 million deal soon after the negotiation period opened. No matter who is taking reps at starting quarterback next season, better protection on the offensive line is essential. Borgonzi cannot forget about the defense, however.

Will the Titans take a step forward in 2025?

Tennessee struggled to stop the run during the 2024-25 campaign and allowed 27.1 points per game, ranking 30th in the NFL. Carter is unlikely to fix that issue, given his insufficient 43.0 Pro Football Focus grade last season, but he can potentially add experience and depth to the roster.

The 2018 third-round draft pick started his NFL career with the New York Giants and also played for the Atlanta Falcons. He has 21.5 sacks, 170 solo tackles, 35 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 96 games. Although Carter underwhelmed last year, teams are always looking for edge rushers.

There are a lack of offensive playmakers on the Titans, so the AFC South squad might have to rely on its defense and special teams to make things happen on the field. Tennessee needs to force turnovers and play a smart brand of football if it hopes to exceed fans' low expectations in 2025-26. Intangibles like morale are a huge part of successfully implementing that type of philosophy.

Lorenzo Carter will try to infuse energy into the Titans' locker room following his arrival. There should be more hardship to come in Nashville, but the more veterans who buy into the franchise's long-term plan, the easier this continuous rebuild will be on the team and fan base.