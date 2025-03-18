The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There is usually a consensus first overall pick in most NFL drafts, but this year feels a little murkier. However, one NFL insider believes he knows exactly what the Titans will do at the top of April's draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter believes Tennessee may have already revealed how they'll use the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“The fact that they only signed Brandon Allen and not one of these veteran’s like a Carson Wentz, or a Jameis Winston, or a Joe Flacco, or whoever you want to trot out there in free agency,” Schefter said on Tuesday via the Adam Schefter Podcast. “The fact that they didn’t sign a veteran quarterback, an established, experienced, productive veteran quarterback. They went out and they added to their offensive line during free agency, that was the focus, bolstering their offensive line. That tells me that they are more inclined today, to go Cam Ward, quarterback at #1. I’d be really surprised right now if Cam Ward is not the #1 overall pick.”

Schefter also recently stated that there seems to be a ‘mounting consensus' that Ward will be the first overall pick to the Titans.

The Titans did invest in tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard Kevin Zeitler during free agency. It is possible they are rebuilding their offensive line in anticipation of drafting a quarterback in the first round.

Should the Titans draft Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

At this point, it seems that most NFL fans and analysts will assume the Titans will pick Ward with the first overall pick.

Even if he is the pick by the Titans, is he the right choice?

He does not appear to be on every team's radar. In fact, Ward was notably absent from a group of top prospects who visited the Browns earlier this month.

However, the Titans may feel desperate to upgrade the quarterback position.

The Titans currently have Will Levis as their starter and Brandon Allen as a back up. However, Titans fans would not be thrilled about another year of Levis under center.

Levis has played in 21 games over two seasons. Despite this, he barely broke 2,000 passing yards in 2024 in 12 games played. He still has two years left on his rookie contract, but he should not stop the Titans from investing in Cam Ward.

It will be interesting to see how Ward's pro day on March 24th impacts his draft stock, if at all.