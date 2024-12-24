Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan confirmed Tuesday that Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for the second consecutive week when the Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. The decision, first reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, comes after Rudolph’s performance in Week 16 and represents a continuation of his role as the team's signal-caller in a challenging season.

In his first start of the year, Rudolph threw for 252 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions during the Titans’ 38-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He completed 67.6% of his passes and finished with a 72.2 passer rating. While the result was disappointing, Rudolph showcased flashes of productivity, including several completions that highlighted his potential to lead the offense.

Brian Callahan makes Mason Rudolph starting QB in Titans Week 17 clash vs. Jaguars

This season marks Rudolph’s most productive campaign since his rookie year with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. Over six games, the quarterback has accumulated 1,267 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His 79.8 passer rating and 63.8% completion percentage illustrate improved efficiency compared to previous seasons. Rudolph has also contributed with his legs, rushing for 78 yards on 19 attempts and scoring a touchdown, though he has struggled with ball security, fumbling three times and losing one.

The Titans, currently 3-12, share the same record as the Jaguars, making Week 17 a battle to escape the AFC South basement. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, but Callahan’s decision to start Rudolph provides an opportunity to assess the quarterback’s long-term viability with the franchise.

Rudolph’s extended playing time could also allow the Titans to identify strengths and weaknesses within the offense as they prepare for the offseason. The team will return to Tennessee in Week 18 to face the division-leading Houston Texans (9-6) in their final game of the season.

Despite the challenges of a rebuilding year, Callahan’s faith in Rudolph reflects a commitment to steady evaluation and the pursuit of incremental growth. The Titans will look to close the season on a high note, likely relying on Rudolph’s arm to help guide them through their remaining games.