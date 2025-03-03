The Tennessee Titans are staring down the barrel of a massively important offseason, and they have a new regime leading their front office. Former Kansas City Chiefs executive Mike Borgonzi was hired to take over at general manager after Ron Carthon was fired at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, and it sounds like head coach Brian Callahan is fired up to get to work with him.

Callahan's first season in charge of the Titans did not go according to plan, as the team struggled mightily, posting a 3-14 record that earned them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Borgonzi has a tall task on his hands when it comes to nailing all the moves Tennessee needs to make this offseason, but Callahan recently explained why he believes he's the right guy for the job.

“We haven’t even talked for more than two hours and we see the value of what makes championship football teams. I think that’s probably what drew me to Mike the most. I saw those things. And then you look at all the things that he’s done in his tenure at Kansas City, part of it’s the success, but then all the s*** it took to get there, that was what really connected me the most. He’s been through a whole bunch of s*** … I felt like he got it, at least from my perspective,” Callahan said, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Brian Callahan, Mike Borgonzi looking to turn things around for the Titans

The Titans have some talented players on their roster, but there are a lot of question marks that will need to be addressed this offseason, chief among them being the quarterback spot. Will Levis was a disaster after winning the starting gig in training camp (2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, 12 interceptions in 12 games), leading to the belief that Tennessee will use the No. 1 overall pick to get themselves a new quarterback.

Callahan and Borgonzi will be primarily responsible for deciding how the Titans will attack this offseason, and it will be important for them to be in lockstep as free agency and the draft roll around. It looks like Callahan is pumped to be working with Borgonzi, and Tennessee and their fans will be hoping that it results in a strong offseason that yields a strong bounce back campaign in 2025.