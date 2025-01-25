The Tennessee Titans own the first pick in April's NFL draft and speculation has run rampant in recent weeks about who the organization will take at the top spot. The Titans met with one of the major possibilities Friday afternoon, as Titans brass and head coach Brian Callahan spent nearly 45 minutes with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The meeting even included a special cameo facetime from Shedeur's father and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, according to an ESPN report.

Following the meeting, Callahan came away very impressed with the six-foot, two-inch signal-caller.

“He's really poised and had a mature way about him,” Callahan told ESPN. “You can tell he's been in the spotlight and knows how to handle it.”

Sanders also met with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on Friday ahead of the East-West Shrine Bowl. While Sanders will be in attendance for the event, he won't be playing in the game.

Who is competing with Shedeur Sanders for the top pick?

There remains a cloud of uncertainty around the No. 1 pick, with several players in discussion for the coveted top slot. Tennessee President of Football Operations Chad Brinker recently said the Titans “won't pass on a generational talent with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft,” leading many to suspect Brinker's comments were aimed at Colorado two-way Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Mel Kiper believes the Titans will go with a quarterback, predicting Tennessee will eventually land on Miami's Cam Ward over Sanders.

“I'm sure new general manager Mike Borgonzi will listen to trade offers here, but his real decision should come down to Ward vs. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders,” Kiper said. “I actually have Sanders ranked one spot ahead of Ward on my Big Board (No. 4 overall). Ward has the early top-pick buzz around the league, though, so that's where I'm leaning for now. He extends plays with his creativity, mobility, and strong arm. Ward led the nation with 39 touchdown passes this season, and he'd help put the Titans back on track.”

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah went to the other side of the ball in his most recent mock draft, intimating the Titans may move forward with second-year quarterback Will Levis and go with Penn State edge Abdul Carter at No. 1.

“To me, Carter is the best player in the draft and he plays a premium position,” Jeremiah stated. “I could see Tennessee looking to add competition for QB Will Levis in the free-agent market or later on in the draft.”