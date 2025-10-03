The Tennessee Titans' offense remains a question mark entering the team's Week 5 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley tops the injury report, as he continues to battle multiple ailments, leaving his status up in the air.

After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Ridley battled through his elbow and knee issues to return to the field on Friday, ESPN's Turron Davenport reported. His practice, even as a limited participant, makes him questionable for Sunday's game.

#Titans practice update for Friday ahead of Sunday vs the Cardinals.

-Calvin Ridley (elbow/knee) returned after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

-JC Latham (hip), Bryce Oliver (knee) worked on a side field.

-Calvin Ridley (elbow/knee) returned after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

-JC Latham (hip), Bryce Oliver (knee) worked on a side field.

-No sign of Blake Hance or Mike Brown.

While still not ideal, Ridley's return is encouraging. He would likely have been considered doubtful if he had not practiced on Friday, indicating that he intends to play.

It has been another slow start to the year for Ridley, who has just 10 catches for 141 receiving yards through the first month of the 2025 season. His low numbers have been a byproduct of the Titans' offense operating as arguably the least efficient unit in the league.

If Ridley is unable to play, his absence would only solidify rookie Elic Ayomanor as the team's No. 1 option in the passing game. Either rookie Chimere Dike or veteran deep threat Van Jefferson would earn a spot start in his place.

Calvin Ridley tops Titans' lengthy Week 5 injury report

Ridley is one of several Titans stars flooding the team's injury report. Tennessee has already ruled out left tackle JC Latham, while guard Kevin Zeitler and running back Tyjae Spears are also questionable. Spears remains on injured reserve, where he started the season, but is eligible to return after missing the mandatory four games.

Zeitler's potential absence would be a disaster for the Titans, who are already struggling to block on the front line. If Zeitler misses the game, Tennessee would likely be forced to turn to fifth-round rookie Jackson Slater in desperation, with veteran backup Blake Hance still absent from practice.

The slew of injuries only pours salt into the wound of the Titans, who are one of three teams that remain without a win entering Week 5. They are 7.5-point underdogs in their attempt to secure that elusive first victory on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

The good news for Titans fans is that quarterback Cam Ward managed to avoid the injury report. Ward has taken a league-high 17 sacks through four games and was questionable to face the Houston Texans in Week 4.