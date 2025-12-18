The Tennessee Titans have been rolling through this season without a head coach, as they fired Brian Callahan earlier in the year. There was hope that things would change after that, but the Titans have been sort of in the same situation. The real change will happen after this season, when they go out and do their search for the next head coach.

Cam Ward has the makings of a franchise quarterback, and as the No. 1 overall pick, he should have some type of involvement in who is going to be the next coach of the franchise. When asked about his potential involvement, it sounds like Ward wants to be a part of that process.

“I want to meet all of them,” Ward said. “Everybody who's going to get the opportunity to come here, I want to meet them. Have conversations throughout the whole process with them because that's someone that I'm going to be here with for that time. We just have to continue with me being around and being open to no matter whoever we try to hire because I know whoever we hire is going to be the right fit for us, whether it's a defense person or an offense person, they're going to make sure that every person is in the right place and make sure every person is set up for success…”

#Titans QB Cam Ward says he’d like to meet all the HC candidates the team interviews, and he’s had conversations with GM Mike Borgonzi and president Chad Brinker about his interest in being involved. (🎥 @Titans) pic.twitter.com/dn5u6zGPsn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Titans should have several candidates who could be looking to take the job, especially with a quarterback such as Ward.

One of the more recent names to be rumored for the job is Matt Nagy, who is currently the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs. With the uncertainty surrounding the Chiefs next season, with Patrick Mahomes set to miss time because of a torn ACL, it would not be a surprise if there were some departures within the organization.

Nagy also has a relationship with Titans' general manager Mike Borgonzi, back from when he was with the Chiefs, and that could play a big part in what happens during the offseason.