The Tennessee Titans are set to take on the New England Patriots with interim head coach Mike McCoy leading the charge. However, it appears the offense will be without Calvin Ridley, as he is dealing with an injury.

Reports indicate that the hamstring injury Ridley suffered in the Titans' 20-10 Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders is keeping him out against the Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This will be the first game missed this season by the 30-year-old wide receiver.

“Titans have ruled out WR Calvin Ridley for Sunday’s game vs. the Patriots due to his hamstring injury.”

Despite being paid like a franchise wide receiver(signed a four-year, $92 million contract in 2024), Ridley has been anything but that for Tennessee this season. In the six games he has played, the former first-round pick has only recorded 16 receptions for 290 yards. He has yet to reach the endzone this year.

With Calvin Ridley officially out, the Titans will have to rely on rookie Elic Ayomanor. Veterans Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett will have to step up as well. Additionally, fellow rookie Chimere Dike could get some extra opportunities as well. There is also the possibility that the coaching staff calls up Cam Ward's former Miami Hurricanes teammate, Xavier Restrepo, from the practice squad. Additionally, tight ends Chig Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm should be involved in the passing game as well.

The Titans are entering yet another new era after firing Brian Callahan as head coach. This season may be a wash, but the future remains bright. Cam Ward is an exciting young quarterback. Also, Tennessee is seemingly on the path to great draft capital for the 2026 NFL Draft, and the front office is going to have a plethora of cap space to work with.