Miami quarterback Cam Ward has risen to the top of most 2025 NFL Draft boards but has yet to convince everyone of his potential. Former ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay warned the Tennessee Titans of taking Ward at No. 1 overall, comparing him to the team's current quarterback, Will Levis.

McShay said Ward's poor ability to progress through reads and potentially commit turnovers reminds him of Levis on ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast.'

“You've got Cam [Ward], who I don't want to say doesn't process as quickly, but he's been in these systems where he hasn't had to go through all the reads and I don't think he can get himself out of trouble as a rookie in terms of understanding where to go with the ball,” McShay said. “He's not as consistent with his accuracy. He makes poor decisions. He'll make a play or two a game where you're like, ‘Oh no, Will Levis-type s***.'”

Since the end of the college football season, Ward has become the heavy betting favorite to go to the Titans as the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee is seemingly done with Levis as its starting quarterback and is looking in that direction with the No. 1 overall pick.

In his first full year as a starter, Levis committed the most turnover-worthy plays in the NFL. His 12 interceptions were the sixth-most in the league despite playing just 12 games. He ended the year with a league-worst touchdown-interception ratio of 13 to 12.

Todd McShay still sees Cam Ward as top QB prospect of 2025 NFL Draft

Even with the turnover concerns, McShay still admitted that he sees Ward as the best quarterback available in the draft. He noted that Ward's athleticism and arm talent are still better than those of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, whom many view as the 1B to Ward's 1A.

“[Cam Ward is] a better athlete than Shedeur [Sanders],” McShay said. “He extends plays [with] his arm angles [and] the way he's able to get the ball out. He's got a much better arm than Shedeur. So traits-wise, Cam is the guy if you can develop him.”

Both Ward and Sanders still need to complete several pre-draft events to solidify their cases to scouts. Pro Day and the NFL Draft Combine will be pivotal, considering executives have concerns about both players' specific physical aspects. Sanders will have an additional chance to impress at the East-West Shrine Bowl, which Ward will not compete in.

Ward currently has the inside track, but either player could become the next Titans quarterback in April. The other prospect will likely fall to the New York Giants at No. 3.