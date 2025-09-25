The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans meet for an AFC South battle on Sunday. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season, as it has been a brutal start on both sides.

The quarterback position is the most important player on the field. Neither team is seeing great play from their quarterbacks through three games. That has a chance to change on Sunday. Divisional games bring a little extra out of players, and there is a good chance we see these offenses put up some numbers.

Texans' QB CJ Stroud is a former Rookie of the Year winner and knows what it takes to progress. Titans' rookie Cam Ward is hoping to get better with each game. There is a lot of weight on his shoulders, being the man trying to turn the franchise around.

After the loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Ward showed up on the Titans' injury report as a limited practice participant on Wednesday. One day later, he was back to being a full participant. Ward was the only player on the report who was full, as two were limited and four did not practice.

Ward hopes to have veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler available on Sunday, as he has been dealing with a bicep injury. Starting right tackle JC Latham has not practiced this week with a hip injury. It's unclear if he will play, but Ward will be much better off with them both active. Facing a Texans' defense that is coached by DeMarco Ryans will never be easy.

Ward has not played well statistically in three games, but he is making good throws, and his decision-making is advanced. He has thrown for 506 yards and two touchdowns this season, with one interception early in the game against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. Ward's 23.4 QBR is 31st in the NFL, but the defenses he has faced this season have been very good. Things will slow down and get easier for the former No. 1 pick.