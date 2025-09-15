Following a 0-2 start, the Tennessee Titans are still searching for rhythm, coming off a 33-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. Mistakes and penalties again set the tone, with Tennessee failing to break the 20-point mark for the second straight week.

After the game, rookie quarterback Cam Ward admitted that the offense's biggest roadblock has been the constant third-and-long situations, noting that staying ”ahead of the sticks” is essential if the Titans hope to put together consistent drives.

Head coach Brian Callahan echoed that sentiment but stressed that Ward is progressing in other areas. According to Jim Wyatt and shared on X, formerly Twitter, Callahan said Ward ”is seeing the field really well” despite missed opportunities.

The coach added that ball security must improve, but highlighted the rookie's ability to make accurate throws under pressure. For a young quarterback, the message was clear: the Titans expect him to keep getting better each week.

The penalties, however, remain a glaring issue. After 13 flags in Week 1 against Denver, Tennessee committed another 10 against Los Angeles. Both sides of the ball have struggled with discipline, something Callahan and Ward both know has to be fixed for the team to turn things around.

Ward has shown flashes, including his first career touchdown pass to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor, a highlight-reel throw across his body that wowed teammates and fans alike.

Despite the growing pains, Cam Ward has refused to criticize teammates for dropped passes or miscues. Instead, he emphasized accountability, explaining that ”bad plays are going to happen” and that the key is moving forward with a next-play mentality. His leadership has drawn praise, even as the offense continues to sputter.

The Titans return home in Week 3 to face the Indianapolis Colts. With back-to-back games at Nissan Stadium, Ward now has the perfect opportunity to steady the offense and potentially deliver his first NFL win.