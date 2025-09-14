The Tennessee Titans fall to 0-2 after suffering a 33-19 Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was another frustrating loss as penalties and mistakes were the story of the matchup. It was the second contest where Tennessee failed to reach 20 points scored. Quarterback Cam Ward spoke after the game, revealing the biggest struggles the offense has had early in the season.

During the postgame press conference, the 23-year-old rookie admitted that being put in third-and-long situations has hurt the Titans' offense as a whole, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. However, Ward did claim that he's confident in head coach Brian Callahan's play-calling ability.

“I think that's the biggest thing about us right now. Every time we get behind the sticks, we end up shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Cam Ward. “Whether we got a point, or we're not getting points, I think the biggest thing is we stay behind the sticks. That's stuff that I've noticed, and especially in the NFL, it's hard to overcome that. We gotta stay in front of the sticks, stay on schedule, and the more we do that, the more successful drives we'll have.”

Cam Ward said falling behind the chains is the biggest issue for the #Titans offense. He also said he wants to have Brian Callahan calling a lot more games for him in the future. pic.twitter.com/qD8Zk30A9y — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 14, 2025

Article Continues Below

Penalties have been a sore spot for Tennessee so far. After committing 13 penalties in the 20-12 Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Titans turned around and committed 10 penalties against the Rams. Both sides of the ball have struggled with flags, as the team has been a bit undisciplined to begin the season.

Despite that, Cam Ward has looked promising to begin his career. Although his completion percentage is well below par (50.8%), most of that can be attributed to bad drops from his wide receivers. Through two games played so far, the former No. 1 pick has thrown for 287 yards and a touchdown.

Cam Ward's first career touchdown was a wild one, as he somehow managed to throw the ball across his shoulders to the opposite side of the field to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor. It was an impressive play, as the ball dropped right in Ayomanor's hands despite a Rams defender right on his tail.

The Titans will have another chance to earn their first win of the season in Week 3 when they take on the Indianapolis Colts. If Cam Ward and his teammates clean up the penalties, then they could potentially earn a win.