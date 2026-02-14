With the NFL offseason in full swing, Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is making sure to have some fun at the NBA All-Star Break. On Friday, he made an appearance before the start of the Celebrity All-Star Game. Before tip-off, Ward shared a confident take about his basketball skills, despite the fact that he is not playing.

During a short interview before the game, the 23-year-old quarterback compared his basketball skills to that of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, according to Sports Central L.A. Ward also states that he was a serious hooper as an adolescent, and holds the record for most points scored in his high school.

“My career high is 50 [points],” said Ward. “That's documented too. All-time leading scorer at my high school. So, you know, I gotta little hoopin' in my background, but, you know, I love playing basketball… Kobe, for sure,” said Ward when asked who he models his basketball game after. “That's my favorite player, and I think I just hoop exactly like him.”

It's nice to see the former No. 1 pick having fun in the offseason. His final game of the NFL regular season ended abruptly in Week 18 after Cam Ward suffered a shoulder injury early in the first quarter of the Titans' 41-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury was never considered serious, and Ward is expected to be fully healthy throughout most of the offseason.

After a miserable 2025-26 campaign, things are starting to look up for Tennessee. After hiring Robert Saleh as the new head coach, the Titans will focus on addressing the roster. The club is projected to have about $100 million in projected cap space and own the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.