Recently, the Tennessee Titans hired former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll to be their new offensive coordinator. Daboll joins the staff of head coach Robert Saleh, the former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator whom the Titans recently hired, and will be tasked with creating a good offensive scheme around 2025 first overall pick quarterback Cam Ward.

Recently, Ward spoke on why he is more than happy to take some constructive criticism from Daboll moving forward.

“He is going to get on my ass when he needs to, and he is going to hold me to a high standard. And that's the standard I want to be held to,” said Ward, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Daboll was indeed known as a no-nonsense style of coach during his tenure with the Giants, but he did seem to have a good relationship with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart during his time in the Big Apple. Daboll's ability to connect with Ward and see things eye to eye with the young quarterback will be crucial for the Titans as they look to embark on a quest back into NFL relevance.

Article Continues Below

Ward showed some flashes of the talent that allowed him to become the number one overall pick last year during his rookie season, but overall, he struggled to produce much in the pocket, which was not helped by the fact that the Titans had arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL, frequently giving up pressures and sacks.

Part of Daboll's job will be to configure ways for Ward to be able to utilize his immense skillset and move the ball down the field even when he's under pressure behind a line that will likely only improve so much in one offseason.

Still, Titans fans have to be happy to hear that their quarterback is ready to learn under a well-respected offensive mind in the NFL.