The draft is just around the corner, and no team can make concrete plans until the Tennessee Titans make their No. 1 pick. The consensus is quarterback Cam Ward. But would they pull off a surprise? It’s time for the Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL mock draft, using the ESPN NFL Draft simulator.

First and foremost, the Titans need a quarterback. That’s why Ward has drawn the target. But they also need big help at edge rusher, wide receiver, and linebacker. The team has seven picks overall, but don’t have one in the third round. They need to make great picks and No. 1 and No. 35 if they want to change the narrative from last year’s ugly 3-14 finish.

We’ll pick for the Titans and let ESPN’s tool do the rest. To maintain the integrity of what the real draft should look like, we’ll take Cam Ward at No. 1 — even though Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter might be the wiser selection. Why not get a guaranteed “dude” and trade up from No. 35 to try to get Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, or Tyler Shough?

Round 1: QB Cam Ward, Univ. of Miami

At 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds, Ward has the physical makeup for the NFL. He’s locked and ready for a certain style of offense the Titans will likely employ, according to nytimes.com.

“With his quick load and fire, Ward is a perfect fit for the RPO game and quick drops,” Dane Brugler wrote. “He is elusive in the pocket and has an innate feel for casually operating around pressure to buy extra time. Although he needs to find a happier medium between his nonchalant style and playing with the urgency required.

“He reads well in structure and throws with anticipation, but each game tape includes examples of questionable, forced decisions with negative results. Overall, Ward must button up his drifting footwork and cut down on the reckless habits, but he is a loose, instinctive passer who can rip accurate strikes with a natural rhythm to his play.”

He has been projected as an eventual plus starter by nfl.com.

“Gunslinger with good size, a big arm, and the mobility to help out his offensive line,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Ward can read the full field and operates with average decision-making and processing quickness. Like a shortstop, he rips sidearm rockets that fit into tight windows on all three levels, but his delivery and mechanics cause inconsistencies with placement and accuracy.”

Lots of good stuff and a few bad things. But picking Ward will make Titans fans happy. The question is whether they will still be smiling a few years down the road as Hunter and Carter likely rack up Pro Bowl honors.

Round 2: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa St.

It’s interesting to note in this mock that Jaxson Dart remained on the board for pick No. 35. The Titans could have grabbed Hunter and paired him with Dart. Oh, well.

It makes sense for the Titans to continue their offensive mindset. Too many edge rushers got swept up before their pick. Five of them went over seven picks from No. 27 to 33.

That made Higgins the best choice for this spot. At 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, he possesses the size to make an NFL difference. Athleticism sets him apart, according to nytimes.com.

“With the body control and grace of a former point guard, Higgins has the smooth athleticism that translates to his route running, and he is more than just a possession target,” Brugler wrote. “Even if his tape doesn’t show a dangerous playmaker after the catch. He is a big, strong target who is natural at tracking and adjusting to the football, regardless of the placement or coverage (just three drops on 210 targets at Iowa State).

“Overall, Higgins is an ascending height-weight-speed athlete with the physicality and catch radius to be a productive NFL starter as he continues developing his route/release precision.”

He also drew a Nico Collins comparison. Ward will enjoy having this target in his arsenal.

Round 4: LB Demetrius Knight, South Carolina (103) and Edge Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (120)

The Titans shore up their defense with the best available player at these positions.

Knight has the look of a player who could exceed draft projections, according to one NFC national scout via nfl.com.

“I didn’t find much that I didn’t like about him,” the scout said. “He might get dinged for being a six-year player, but that Alabama game shows you everything you need to see.”

As for Ingram-Dawkins, he gets high marks as well. But he may need a little polish, according to nfl.com.

“He’s ready to do it, with the tools to do it, but is still learning how to do it,” Zierleinn wrote. “Ingram-Dawkins’ relative lack of experience shows up with inconsistent instincts in the run game and a lack of development as a rusher.”

Round 5: RB Jordan James, Oregon (141) and Edge Barryn Sorrell, Texas

James has a chance to be an NFL starter. He’s 5-10, 205 pounds, and brings a physical presence to the backfield. He can be a tackle-breaker, but also owns the ability to suddenly cut and change directions.

As for Sorrell, he’s a small reach pick. But it’s needed because the Titans didn’t get an edge rusher early. He provides insurance if Ingram-Dawkins doesn’t pan out. He’s consistent, and his technique is top-notch.

Round 6: C/G Jackson Slater, Sacramento St. (178) and LB Cody Simon, Ohio State

The pick of Slater comes from the “he’s too good to still be on board this late” category. It never hurts to upgrade the offensive line. And he’s a reasonable depth piece.

Simon provides insurance for the Knight pick. It’s hard to find potential starters in Round 6, but Simon could easily exceed his draft slot. He has a strong frame, good toughness, and adequate talent, according to Zierlein.