Optimism has been brewing in the Tennessee Titans organization ever since the franchise hired Robert Saleh as head coach. With things beginning to finally look up, it appears NFL legend Steve Young expects big things from Saleh and his coaching staff.

The Hall of Fame quarterback believes Saleh, who is 47 years old, will bring energy and leadership the Titans desperately need, according to Titans Insider Jim Wyatt. Young claims that Saleh's previous head coaching experience with the New York Jets will benefit him, as Saleh will learn from his mistakes and be a better coach in Tennessee.

“He is a super dynamic personality, and he really understands people,” said Young about Saleh. “And I think he's learned a ton. In my mind, he is so much better of a coach because he went to the Jets. … You know what he is defensively, but how he manages the organization – and the quarterback. He can be useful to the quarterback and can really help him. I just think he has seen it now. I love Robert, and I think he's going to be great.”

Steve Young didn't stop there, as he also stated that one of Robert Saleh's strengths is communication. The 49ers legend claims that great communication is one of the secret keys to being a great coach, and that Saleh has that key.

“[Saleh] has an elite ability to communicate, and he keeps people's attention,” said Young. “In football, no one wants to go ram into each other – it's not natural. You have to find inspiration, and common goals, and common bonds, and shared common experiences. Truthfully, an elemental love for each other. And Robert, that's what he does. He creates that intensity. So, you think: What is the secret to football? A lot of guys don't get it. Robert gets it.”

Robert Saleh became the new head coach of the Titans with several preferable factors that most coaches would love to have. He has a quarterback with a ton of potential in Cam Ward, roughly $100 million in cap space for free agency, and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Oh, and he has Brian Daboll calling plays for the offense. It doesn't get much better than that.