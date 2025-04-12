While the Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is facing some serious allegations this offseason. Reports indicate that the 28-year-old corner is being sued for an alleged involvement in a shooting that took place in December 2024.

Christian Nshimiyimana, the alleged victim, claims that Sneed, or his personal assistant, fired shots at him at a Mercedes-Benz on a dealer lot, according to Teresa Walker of The Associated Press. Nshimiyimana is suing Sneed and his party for at least $1 million.

“A Texas man who says Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed or his personal assistant shot at him while he was sitting inside a Mercedes-Benz on a dealer lot in December is suing the two-time Super Bowl champ for at least $1 million.

“Christian Nshimiyimana was sitting inside the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon on Dec. 6 in Carrollton, Texas. Neither he nor anyone else was hit by bullets fired from a Lamborghini Urus driving past One Legacy Motors. Much of what happened is redacted in the police report obtained by The Associated Press.”

Nshimiyimana's attorney Levi McCathern stated on Friday that the two-time Super Bowl winner and his assistant were arrested after the alleged incident took place back in December. L'Jarius Sneed and his assistant were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Nshimiyimana's attorney also accused Sneed and a woman who is possibly his mother, of calling and telling Nshimiyimana to not cooperate with police or claim an attorney.

“Attorney Levi McCathern said in a statement Friday that Sneed and his accomplice were arrested by the Carrollton Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting but have yet to answer for it. McCathern also accused Sneed and a woman who identified herself as Sneed’s mother of calling and threatening Nshimiyimana afterward, wanting him to not cooperate with police or retain an attorney.”

The Titans acquired L'Jarius Sneed via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs on March 24, 2024. His first season in Tennessee was cut short after he suffered a quadriceps strain in the team's 20-17 Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The injury sidelined Sneed for the remainder of the season.