The Tennessee Titans are entering a new era under head coach Robert Saleh. Tennessee has a lot of work to do rebuilding the team in Saleh's image of the future. The Titans head coach explained that there will be one noticeable difference compared to his time with the Jets.

Saleh confirmed that he will be calling defensive plays during his introductory press conference on Thursday.

He even joked about what it felt like when he wasn't calling plays during his time as Jets head coach.

“I didn't call plays in New York, I just kind of gave it all to the coordinators even though we were still part of the game planning an all that” Saleh explained. “I joke with [GM Mike Borgonzi] that on gameday when I didn't call plays that I was just the red flag and timeout guy….I had the greatest seat in the house as a fan.”

Saleh's tenure in New York never worked out, so it is good to hear that he's making a change in Tennessee.

He also explained why he views play-calling duties as important during this next phase of his career with the Titans.

“Calling plays for me, it's not necessarily about control but it's about connecting with the players,” Saleh added. “When you are a play caller and you are calling plays you feel the strain that you're putting on them with each call. You're feeling the connection, you're feeling what everyone is going through…. I can feel the weight of an individual play call in those moments.”

Ultimately, Saleh is happy that he can have that connection to his players on gameday in Tennessee.

“To be able to call plays and maintain that connection [and] feel for what the players are going through is very important from my seat,” Saleh concluded.

It will be fascinating to see how Saleh constructs Tennessee's defense this offseason. Especially now that fans know he will be calling plays on Sundays.