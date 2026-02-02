The Tennessee Titans are entering a brand new era during the 2026 offseason. It all started when the Titans hired Robert Saleh as their next head coach. Tennessee's new head coach has already made quite a positive impression with one important Titans player.

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is excited about the “style” of defense that Saleh will bring to Tennessee.

“I (told) him: That's my style of play,” Simmons said with a smile, per Titans senior writer/editor Tim Wyatt. “Everything Coach Saleh has said, that's how I like to play the game. I like to play fast and violent, and everybody knows I am probably one of the biggest smack-talkers in the league, not only on Sundays, but I talk smack at practice.”

Simmons could not be more excited to play in Saleh's defense.

“So, me and coach are going to get along just fine,” Simmons added. “I know the way he wants his guys to play, and that is my style of football.”

Simmons is hopeful that he can take his game to the next level with Saleh calling the defensive plays. He had a career-best 11 sacks during the 2025 season.

“Everything he stands for, and everything he talks about, the conversations that we've had, it's everything I want to hear,” Simmons said. “Especially coming from a defensive coach, someone who I know is going to call our plays on defense, I am excited. I am excited to get to work with him.” Simmons made sure to tell Saleh that he is excited for what the future holds in Tennessee.