The Tennessee Titans have the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the combine behind them and free agency beginning, their needs are coming into focus with April approaching. We know they need a quarterback, but will they take Cam Ward? We spun the PFF NFL mock draft simulator to see who the Titans take in the first five rounds.

The Titans enter the 2025 NFL Draft with six picks in the first eight rounds. They don't have any extra first-rounders but do have picks in the mid-rounds that they can use to improve their team. If a team falls in love with Ward, they could be knocking down Tennessee's door for that top pick, but this mock draft simulator does not have that happening.

Who do the Titans take at number one? And do they give Will Levis any competition? Let's find out in our Titans 2025 NFL mock draft simulator.

The Titans go defense at number one

Cue the draft song, it's time to pick. Roger Goodell walks to the podium and announces that the Titans are selecting defensive end Abdul Carter out of Penn State. In 16 games with the Nittany Lions this season, he had 13 sacks and 43 hurries. Even when teams game planned around him, he still wrecked games throughout the College Football Playoff.

It was likely hard for the Titans to pass on a quarterback but without the elite talent at the top of the board, they go defense. This is a realistic option, as Tennessee was miserable on defense as well. Can Mike Borgonzi surround him with talent and make the playoffs through a great defense next year? Maybe, but he'll need to finish off the draft with great prospects first.

Fixing up the wide receiver room

In 2019, the Titans drafted AJ Brown in the second round of the NFL Draft. After a great start to his career, he asked for a trade and was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. With the pick they got for that deal, they selected Treyvon Burks from Arkansas. That pick was a disaster and has left Levis with very poor targets. Borgonzi helps out the quarterback with Matthew Golden, the wide receiver from the University of Texas.

Golden continued to grow throughout his college career, peaking with a 987-yard season last year. His nine touchdowns led the SEC last season and his star grew in the College Football Playoff. He posted seven catches and 149 yards with a touchdown against Arizona State before a two-catch, 51-yard campaign in the next round. This is a solid pick early in this second round.

Two fourth-rounders fix Titans' needs

The Titans are batting lead-off in the fourth round and start with a bang. They select Will Howard, the quarterback out of Ohio State. He did not have a good combine, with many analysts reporting a poor workout from the national champion. But he was solid throughout the playoff and fills a need for Tennessee. Levis showed last year that he is not the quarterback of the future, so taking a swing on Howard is well worth it.

Fast forward to pick 119, where the Titans are on the clock again. They got this pick from the trade that sent Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks. He helped Mike Macdonald solidify his defense last year so Tennessee has to crush this pick after the deal. They turn to Golden's Texas teammate, tight end Gunnar Helm.

In his final season with the Longhorns, Helm caught 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. That is a great piece to play opposite Chig Okonkwo, who showed flashes last year. Whether it is Howard or Levis at quarterback, they need more talent around them and this pick is another one to solidify their offense.

The fifth round ends with two tackles

When you get to the fifth round, you are hoping to find the diamond in the rough that can change your organization. The Titans pick third, 142nd overall, and take an offensive tackle. Chase Lundt out of the University of Connecticut is now a Tennessee Titan. According to PFF, Lundt played 897 offensive stats last year and allowed one quarterback hit with no sacks. This is exactly the type of player Tennessee needs to develop to compete soon.

New Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi knows that he needs a great offensive line. So instead of just taking one shot in the fifth round, he takes two. With the 168th overall pick, which the Titans got for DeAndre Hopkins, they take Kansas tackle Logan Brown. He played 11 games last year for the Jayhawks and did not allow a sack.

The Titans need great drafts to get back into playoff contention and this PFF mock draft simulation could be the answer.