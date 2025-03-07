The Tennessee Titans are trying to cut some costs to save cap space going into free agency, which led them to release their longest-tenured player, Harold Landry III, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Landry was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and since has recorded 50.5 sacks after missing a season due to injury. In 2021, he made the Pro Bowl after recording 12 sacks, 75 tackles, and a forced fumble.

After his Pro Bowl season, Landry signed a five-year, $87.7 million contract extension with the Titans. He had two years left on the deal prior to him being released, and now the Titans are saving $17.5 million against the salary cap while only taking on $6.55 million in dead cap.

Landry will most likely be a hot commodity on the free agent market, especially since he recorded nine sacks last season. He still has a lot left in the tank, and he could go to a team looking to improve their defensive line.

The Titans have some more big decisions to make this offseason, as they have the first pick in the NFL Draft. As of now, it's quite uncertain what they're going to do with the pick and who they like, but they do have a few holes to fill in parts of their team.

Drafting a quarterback wouldn't be the worst decision, with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders being the top two prospects, but the Titans already have Will Levis. Though he hasn't shown to warrant stability on the team, they could still believe that he can be a building block.

Drafting Abdul Carter shouldn't be ruled out as well, and he's made a case for being the best defender in the draft. With the Titans releasing Landry, Carter could be the piece they need to replace him. Travis Hunter could also be another option, and he could play on offense and defense with his skill set.