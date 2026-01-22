The Tennessee Titans are entering a new era in 2026. Tennessee hired Robert Saleh as their next head coach, signing him to a five-year contract. Now the Titans have a solid head coach in place who has a plan for QB Cam Ward. He is already a popular figure within the organization.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk made a firm statement about Saleh after his hiring was officially announced by the team on Thursday.

“We're delighted to welcome Robert and his family to the Titans, and firmly believe he is the right person for our team and community,” Strunk said in a statement, per NFL.com's Christian Gonzales. “We immediately connected with his competitive spirit and detailed approach to developing our players and team. Also, Robert's recommendations from across the league were overwhelmingly positive and were only reinforced during our time together.”

Saleh also received praise from Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi. The pair will work closely together as figureheads of the organization.

“Robert embodies the fundamental values of what we believe a Titan should look like and represent,” Borgonzi said. “He's smart, tough, dependable, and values working with people. His innate ability to lead and respond to adversity is what makes him the right person to lead our football program back to one whose identity embodies sustainable success. We understand the urgency to win, and believe this is a step in that direction with a coach best equipped to accomplish our goals. The work has just begun, but I'm grateful for this partnership and excited to build this together.”

Saleh is a defensive mastermind who has thrived in two different stints as defensive coordinator with the 49ers.

He left the 49ers to become head coach of the Jets in 2021. Unfortunately, he only went 20-36 during the regular season after persistent issues at the quarterback position.

Saleh now gets another opportunity to prove himself as a head coach. But this time he already has a franchise quarterback on the roster.

The Titans still have plenty of work to do before they become a contender. But Saleh looks like he's capable of turning around the entire organization.

Now Saleh's next step is assembling a strong coaching staff to assist him.