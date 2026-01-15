The New York Giants have struck first in the head coaching race. The Giants have agreed to a deal with John Harbaugh for him to be their next coach. Unfortunately for the eight other teams with a head coaching vacancy, the best candidate in this offseason cycle has already been hired. This stings even worse for the Tennessee Titans, who had an interview lined up with Harbaugh today.

With Harbaugh off the table, what's next for the Titans and the rest of the teams looking for their new coach? Well, Ian Rapoport says that for them, business goes like usual. Tennessee, in particular, will be interviewing ex-Jets head coach and current 49ers DC Robert Saleh, as well as former Cowboys and Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

From @GMFB: What’s next for the #Titans and the rest of the 8 openings? pic.twitter.com/1hZAlnbOys — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2026

Rapoport also mentioned that Harbaugh's swift hiring was an outlier. In recent years, the first head coach signing often sparked a chain reaction of other teams finalizing deals with their candidates. This year, though, Harbaugh's sudden availability threw the cycle for a loop, with teams like the Titans and Giants racing to convince the coach. With Harbaugh joining the Giants, things will quiet down a bit in the coaching cycle.

The Titans are looking for a new head coach after sacking Brian Callahan in the middle of the season. Callahan was fired after two lackluster seasons in Tennessee where he went 4-19. With a valuable asset in Cam Ward, the team is looking for a capable head coach who can properly develop the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ward will be a huge selling point in the Titans' pitch to prospective head coaches. While his first season was rocky, Ward's talent shone through in some games. The ideal blueprint for Tennessee to follow is Chicago, which hired Ben Johnson in Caleb Williams' sophomore year and is currently in the divisional round.