Following an ugly 36-14 loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl, Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders' 2025 NFL Draft stock seemingly took a hit. And while some have linked Sanders to being the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, that doesn't appear to be the consensus across the league, per Tom Pelissero in his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday.

“Shedeur Sanders, for a variety of reasons, is going to be a fascinating overall evaluation,” Pelissero said. “I've already talked to people within the league who don't have anything close to a first-round grade on him. He certainly has fans and he comes in with a high profile but this idea that he's just gonna walk in and be the No. 1 pick, that's probably pushing it.”

In the Alamo Bowl, Sanders completed 16-of-23 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on a national stage, causing some fans to cool down on their projections for Colorado's quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders' 2025 NFL Draft stock lower than fans think

Over the entire 2024 campaign, Sanders' stats were good, but his season has been a bit less impressive when dissecting the tape.

In Colorado's first season as part of the Big 12, Sanders had a strong year, statistically, making some fans believe he could be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders completed an NCAA-leading 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions through 13 games. When looking at his passing yards and touchdowns, both numbers led the Big 12.

However, his impressive stats don't paint the full picture of him as a prospect. When evaluating draft prospects, it takes more than good stats in the Big 12 to be considered the best player— or quarterback— in the class.

Throughout the entire 2024 season, there's been an idea that the quarterbacks making up the 2025 NFL Draft class are leagues worse than the year prior. In the 2024 NFL Draft class, three quarterbacks went within the first three picks, with six being drafted in the first round altogether.

And while Sanders' name has been a hot one during the upcoming draft cycle, Pelissero doesn't believe he'll hear his name announced too early in the 2025 NFL Draft based on what he's heard throughout the league.