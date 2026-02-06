After a long and difficult season, the Tennessee Titans created some excitement after hiring Robert Saleh as head coach and Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator. With the coaching staff finalized, the front office will now begin focusing on acquiring players, with the free agency tampering window opening on March 9.

However, Titans legend Keith Bulluck sent a stern warning to future free agents who sign with the club. During a guest appearance on the “Outkick Hot Mic” podcast hosted by Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow of the Outkick Hot Mic podcast, Bulluck warned the future free agents that they better be ready to give it their all for the team. Especially if things go awry again in the 2026-27 campaign.

“[Jeffery Simmons] was the best defensive tackle on one of the worst teams in the NFL,” said Bulluck. “Very difficult to do. So, Big Jeff was drafted here. It means something to him. He's a Titan. This is a message to any free agent that's going to come to the Tennessee Titans.

“Don't come with the bulls***. If they pay you, we want to see your worth. You get these free agents, they get their money, they get the bag, and then it's very easy to go out there and play when you got a damn 15-point lead or, you know, you're playing for something. But when you're not playing for anything, you know, it's a little harder to go out there and motivate yourself.”

The Titans cannot afford to sign or draft any duds in the upcoming offseason. With the franchise still in a rebuild, this offseason will be crucial for the future of this organization. Bulluck seems to want to make sure that the future free agents continue to play hard, no matter how the next season plays out.

Tennessee is projected to have between $99 million and $104.7 million in cap space. We should expect some of that money to go toward re-signing key players, while some should be focused on acquiring some talent through free agency.

Additionally, the Titans own the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With solid draft capital, general manager Mike Borgonzi aims to add another strong draft class to the roster.