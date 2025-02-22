With the Tennessee Titans on the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft, they have many options they can go with as for how they handle having the No. 1 pick. If the Titans like Cam Ward as a replacement for Will Levis, they have the power to select him with the No. 1 pick. However, it appears the Titans could prefer drafting a generational talent — like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter — with their first overall selection, choosing to sign a veteran quarterback — like Aaron Rodgers — in free agency to give Levis competition. And with this possibility growing in popularity, the Titans could sign a former NFL MVP in free agency, per PFF's John Kosko.

“The Titans need a spark, both on offense and as a franchise,” Kosko wrote. “No available quarterback carries more name recognition than Rodgers. Beyond that, he still played solid football in 2024. While his 76.3 passing grade was a step down from his prime years in Green Bay and his 4.2% big-time throw rate was the lowest of his career, he remained elite at protecting the football, posting a 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate.”

Now, although NFL fans were shocked to see Rodgers' ugly 2024 season, the stats show that he might not've been as bad as New York Jets fans might remember.

But, could he — as a one-year rental quarterback — be better than either Levis or Ward in 2025?

Probably.

Does that mean Rodgers would want to play for the Titans? That's less than likely.

Even if he isn't the MVP quarterback he once was, signing Rodgers — or a different veteran free agent — and drafting the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft should be the decision Borgonzi and the Titans roll with.

Ward — while he could develop into an outstanding NFL quarterback — brings higher risk to the Titans than signing a veteran and drafting a guy like Carter. Even as a day-one rookie, Carter could be an immediate impact player alongside Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat. In fact, Simmons has pitched for the Titans to draft Carter, giving him help on defense.

So, while Aaron Rodgers might not be the veteran quarterback who signs with the Titans in free agency, Tennessee will likely sleep just fine at night, passing on Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft.