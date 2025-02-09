The New York Jets were one of the NFL's most disappointing teams during the 2024 season. New York went all in to win with aging QB Aaron Rodgers, but ended up finishing the season 5-12 and missing the playoffs. Now it appears the Jets may be ready to move on from Rodgers once and for all.

The Jets are expected to not move forward with Rodgers as their quarterback for the 2025 NFL season, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz added that further discussions are expected to happen, but that they will not change New York's decision.

New York has a new regime in charge with Aaron Glenn at head coach and Darren Mougey as general manager. The Jets were expected to make big changes under this new regime, and it appears that will start with Rodgers.

Rodgers was moderately productive with the Jets, at least from a statistical perspective. He threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during the 2024 season.

Rodgers deserves credit for battling back from his scary Achilles injury during the 2023 season. Unfortunately, the marriage between Rodgers and the Jets was destined for failure.

It will be interesting to see if Rodgers pursues a different quarterback role in 2025 or if he retires from the NFL.

How will the Jets approach the quarterback position during the 2025 NFL offseason?

It will also be interesting to see how the Jets pursue the quarterback position this offseason.

The Jets need an infusion of talent at the position. Once New York parts ways with Rodgers, they'll be left with Tyrod Taylor, Adrian Martinez, and Jordan Travis at quarterback.

Tyrod is more of a veteran backup than actual bridge starter at this point in his career. That could put the Jets into the quarterback market in some way, shape, or form.

New York may try to trade for a veteran quarterback like Kirk Cousins, who would seemingly cherish the ability to become a starter again. Rams QB Matthew Stafford could be another signal caller the Jets could try to trade for.

If the Jets do not pursue one of those paths, their options could be limited. New York holds the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That puts them outside of the range of Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, who appear to be the top options in this draft class. Neither of those players is worth trading up for, which makes the draft a pointless place to look for an immediate starter.

The Jets could try to sign a starter in free agency. However, they would be forced to compete with teams that have more cap space and fewer organizational question marks.

Unfortunately, the 2025 season could be a painful season of change for the Jets.