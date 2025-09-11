The Tennessee Titans had a disappointing start to the 2025 NFL season. Tennessee lost 20-12 in their season opener against Denver. The game featured plenty of miscues, from wide receivers dropping passes to Brian Callahan blowing a potential challenge in a critical moment.

Titans QB Cam Ward made a bold statement about dropped passes during a recent interview. He declared that he would not get on his receivers for dropped passes for one simple reason.

“I am never going to get on those guys for dropping a ball,” Ward said via the team's official website. “I'm going to throw a pick at some point in the season. So, bad plays are going to happen. The biggest thing is when we get back to the huddle, we have to always have a next-play mentality. I am not too worried about that – those boys are going to catch the ball.”

Ward also took responsibility for multiple sacks in Week 1 that short-circuited the offense.

“I think it was more me just not getting the ball out,” Ward said. “Especially the back-to-back sacks. … There's stuff I have to get better at, week by week. At the end of the day, nobody is going to be perfect. … Me, the o-line, we're good. I had some bad pocket movement as well, so I take full responsibility on my part, and they'll do the same as well. We are still getting used to each other but we'll turn it around try to get a win this week.”

It is great to see Ward practicing what he preaches.

Ward's play may not be there yet, but he certainly looks like a legitimate franchise quarterback in Tennessee.

Cam Ward excited for home debut with Titans in Week 2

Ward is looking forward to his first home game as quarterback of the Titans.

The rookie explained what he is looking forward to most on Wednesday ahead of Week 2.

“I'm excited for it,” Ward said. “I get to go out there in front of a packed stadium for the first time, for real, not a preseason game. [I'm] excited for myself, the team, trying to get our first win of the season. I am ready to get it going.”

Lucky for Ward, Tennessee has two home games in a row. That makes it the perfect time to get his first career win in the NFL.

The Titans faces off against the Rams at 1PM ET on Sunday.