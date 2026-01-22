This one potential moment can reshape two franchises in a meaningful way. Sometimes, an offseason rumor isn’t born from a stat sheet but from a single, defining mistake. In the aftermath of the Chicago Bears’ heartbreaking overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams, one moment has quietly reshaped the league’s trade conversation. This was the late-game miscommunication between DJ Moore and Caleb Williams that ended Chicago’s season. Now, we have the Tennessee Titans, who are armed with cap space, draft capital, and a young quarterback in need of help. As such, this moment may represent opportunity. If Chicago decides to pivot, Tennessee is uniquely positioned to make the perfect DJ Moore trade offer.

Tennessee closed the 2025 NFL season at 3-14, finishing last in the AFC South. It was a transitional season by design. With the selection of quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall, Tennessee committed fully to a youth-driven reset. Ward flashed franchise potential, throwing for 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns. However, the surrounding infrastructure failed him. A porous offensive line resulted in Ward getting sacked 55 times. That forced him into survival mode far too often.

Defensively, however, optimism quietly grew. Under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, the Titans finished top 10 in passing yards allowed. That laid a foundation that suggests this rebuild won’t be a slow burn. With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 draft and a ton in projected cap space, Tennessee enters the offseason with both flexibility and urgency.

Offseason priorities

That urgency sharpened when Tennessee hired Robert Saleh as head coach. He inherits a roster tilted toward youth on offense and age on defense. It is also one with a near-blank financial slate. The Titans could reportedly push their available cap space north of $108 million by moving on from veterans like Calvin Ridley and L’Jarius Sneed. Those were two costly swings from the previous regime.

Wide receiver stands out as the most glaring need. Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor showed promise. Neither, though, profiles as a true No. 1 target. Ridley was supposed to be that player, yet injuries and inconsistency prevented the plan from materializing. If Tennessee wants to accelerate Ward’s development, adding a proven, high-level receiver is no longer optional but essential.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Titans' perfect DJ Moore trade offer if the Bears deal him after costly playoff blunder.

DJ Moore’s complicated 2025

For the Bears, the 2025 season marked both a breakthrough and a crossroads. Moore’s production dipped sharply. He had just 50 receptions, 682 yards, and six touchdowns. Those were career lows across the board. The Bears’ offense had shifted. With Rome Odunze emerging as the primary option and Luther Burden III demanding touches, Moore became a secondary piece rather than the focal point he once was.

Moore also posted a career-low 1.24 yards per route run. Sure, he delivered in some key moments. However, his season became defined by one costly error. In overtime of the Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, a miscommunication with Caleb Williams resulted in a game-sealing interception. That moment, paired with Moore’s looming $28.5 million cap hit for 2026, has fueled legitimate trade speculation.

Tennessee as trade partner

If Chicago decides to recalibrate its receiver room around youth, Tennessee is the ideal landing spot. The Titans can absorb Moore’s contract without blinking. More importantly, they can offer a couple of things Chicago actually needs, which are financial relief and draft capital.

Proposed trade

Titans receive: WR DJ Moore

Bears receive: 2026 third-round pick (No. 66 overall) and a 2027 conditional fourth-round pick

This is not a splash-for-splash deal. It’s a pragmatic one.

Why Titans move

For Tennessee, Moore represents stability. Even in a down season, his resume includes eight years of consistent production and physical durability. For a young quarterback like Ward, Moore becomes the ultimate safety valve. He understands spacing, coverage leverage, and how to win when plays break down.

Pairing Moore with Ridley (if retained) would instantly give Tennessee one of the most versatile veteran receiver duos in the AFC South. More importantly, Moore’s presence would allow the Titans to ease younger receivers into defined roles rather than forcing them to lead prematurely. This is especially true if the Titans draft a WR in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft like Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson.

Why Chicago listens

From Chicago’s perspective, the motivation is both financial and structural. Trading him before his March roster bonus triggers would save the Bears roughly $16.5 million in immediate cap space. That's money that could be redirected toward fixing a defensive line that was exposed in the playoffs.

Structurally, the Bears are already pivoting. Odunze led the team in receiving yards, and the offense is clearly being built around Williams’ long-term timeline. Adding a Day 2 pick gives GM Ryan Poles another swing at reinforcing the trenches without compromising the team’s future flexibility.

Rare win-win

This isn’t about the Bears assigning blame for one playoff mistake. It’s about recognizing inflection points. For Chicago, that moment may signal a necessary transition. For Tennessee, it’s a chance to fast-track a rebuild without mortgaging the future.

If Moore is truly available, the Titans should pull the trigger as soon as possible. This is the kind of trade that doesn’t dominate headlines but quietly changes trajectories.