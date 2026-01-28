The Tennessee Titans’ decision to bring in Brian Daboll to help oversee their offense has added new context to just how highly the veteran coach has long valued quarterback Cam Ward — and it turns out that admiration runs deeper than many realized.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that Daboll’s interest in Ward dates back well before the Titans selected him No. 1 overall. That offer underscores how strongly Daboll believed Ward could be a franchise-altering quarterback.

“The Titans were well aware of how much Daboll loved Ward. Why? Sources say the Giants made a massive push last year to trade up to No. 1 for Ward, offering the No. 3 pick, a 2025 first-rounder, and multiple Day 2 picks. The Titans declined.” Schultz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Now, the two are set to work together in Tennessee. The Titans officially hired Robert Saleh as head coach and followed that move by bringing in Daboll, who had recently been dismissed by the New York Giants after a 2-8 start to his fourth season. While Daboll had been linked to several head coaching opportunities, including interest from the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Tennessee moved quickly to secure him for a key offensive role.

For the Titans, this pairing is about accelerating Ward’s development. The rookie showed flashes in his first year at Nashville, throwing for 3,169 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but also endured constant pressure behind a struggling offense.

But here is the most concerning stat that'd need immediate fixing, and precisely why Daboll's entry makes sense than ever, Ward was sacked 55 times, highlighting the need for both schematic help and better support.

And, Daboll’s resume offers reason for optimism. He played a major role in transforming Josh Allen from a raw prospect into an MVP-caliber quarterback in the Buffalo Bills, and later worked with Jaxson Dart in New York. While Ward isn’t Allen physically, the Titans are clearly betting on Daboll’s ability to tailor an offense around a young QB’s strengths.

The failed Giants trade attempt now reads like foreshadowing. Daboll didn’t just like Ward — he wanted him badly enough to mortgage huge draft capital in 2025. With Ward entering a crucial second season to prove his mettle, the Titans are hoping that long-held belief finally translates into real on-field progress, and that this coach-quarterback pairing can be the foundation of Tennessee’s next era.