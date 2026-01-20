The Tennessee Titans found their next leader when it was recently announced that Robert Saleh would be the team's next head coach. More information is coming out about how Saleh got the job. The new man in Tennessee reportedly put together a plan about quarterback Cam Ward that impressed Tennessee's management.

“They (Titans management) went through Saleh’s detailed plan for Cam Ward, in which Saleh demonstrated a real command of what Ward would need, including staffing on the offensive side (with experienced candidates) and a second-phase plan should a coordinator leave,” Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote.

This is a second chance for Saleh. He was previously the head coach of the New York Jets, where he struggled to win games. The Jets fired Saleh, and he then spent the 2025 season as defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Titans went 3-14 in the 2025 season, which was Ward's rookie year. Tennessee parted ways with Brian Callahan, their former head coach, in the middle of the campaign.

Titans are hoping for big things from Robert Saleh

The Titans have the quarterback for their future in Ward. Tennessee's rookie, who was hurt in the team's final game of the year, finished his first NFL campaign with 3,169 passing yards.

Tennessee though just struggled to win games. The Titans reportedly had a fractured locker room, with players pointing fingers at one another. Saleh will be tasked with bringing together this group and turning it into a winning squad.

Saleh worked as defensive coordinator for the 49ers through two different stints. In his first stint, he helped San Francisco reach a Super Bowl. The Titans would love for him to lead them to the championship.

The new head coach is already working to put together his staff.

“Offensive coordinator, of course, is at the top of the list. Saleh is very close with ex-Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, but McDaniel has options,” Breer wrote.

Other possible offensive coordinator candidates for the Titans include fired New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Titans fans are ready to see what their new head coach can do.