The Tennessee Titans are headed towards another rebuild. Tennessee fired head coach Brian Callahan this week following the team's 1-5 start to the season. Now it seems that the Titans are throwing in the white towel as they prepare to go on a fire sale.

The Titans are willing to trade just about anyone at the deadline this year. In fact, there are only two untouchable players on Tennessee's roster right now.

“The Titans are open for business on every player but QB Cam Ward and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote on Saturday. “They are looking to stockpile future picks.”

Tennessee has reportedly received significant trade interest weeks before the NFL trade deadline on November 4th.

NFL insiders noted earlier this week that Simmons is not expected to be traded.

“The Titans were already poised to be active at the trade deadline, and the Callahan firing only expedites that process,” ESPN's Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “They know they need draft capital to rebuild the roster. Pass rusher Arden Key, cornerback Roger McCreary and tight end Chig Okonkwo are among players on my radar. There could be more.”

Will Titans get embarrassed by Patriots in Week 7?

Mike Vrabel's Patriots are visiting Nashville at precisely the right time.

Tennessee is in shambles while they prepare for their Week 7 matchup against New England. Meanwhile, the Patriots are finally figuring themselves out heading into Week 7.

The Titans are banged up and should be missing multiple players on top of their recent head coaching change.

Tennessee's top wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Tennessee will be forced to rely on youngsters like Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike at wide receiver with Ridley out.

The Titans also recently placed defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the next four weeks.

Things could get ugly during Vrabel's return to Nashville considering the lowly state of the Titans.

It will also be interesting to see how interim head coach Mike McCoy's offense looks against New England's defense.

Titans vs. Patriots kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.