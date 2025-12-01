The final month of the NFL regular season is here. With that, the playoff race will tighten up and take form. On the other hand, the coaching carousel will start to spin. The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants are the open jobs at this moment. The Titans fired Brian Callahan and the Giants moved on from Brian Daboll, so both front offices got a head start on the search.

Plenty of names have been rumored, including Lane Kiffin, who was recently hired by the LSU Tigers.

However, two prominent names have emerged as possibilities, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Those names are Matt Nagy and Mike McCarthy.

“In Tennessee, that’s meant watching a lot of tape on a lot of candidates, and using the know-how in the room—beyond just the Packers roots of president of football operations Chad Brinker, and the Chiefs roots of GM Mike Borgonzi, the Titans also have former GMs Dave Ziegler and Reggie McKenzie on board,” Breer noted.

Breer also notes that the Titans are in search of somebody with experience to make things easier for rookie QB Cam Ward.

“The initial thought, post–Brian Callahan, had been to find more experience and someone who could work with Cam Ward. Along those lines, and tied into the networks of the guys on hand, ex-Bears coach Matt Nagy (who has ties to Borgonzi) or ex-Cowboys and Packers coach Mike McCarthy (who has ties to Brinker) could wind up being the guy. But that hasn’t stopped the Titans from looking at a wide array of candidates, even guys such as Chargers DC Jesse Minter and Rams DC Chris Shula, who don’t fit into the above box,” he continued.

At this moment, there doesn't seem to be anything final coming from Tennessee soon, but both Nagy and McCarthy have plenty of experience at the NFL level and could help change things around in Tennessee.