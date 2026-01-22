The Tennessee Titans are officially in a new era after hiring Robert Saleh as head coach. As expected, Saleh will be bringing in numerous new faces to the coaching staff. Considering he is a defensive-minded head coach, reports indicate that the team will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator.

Dennard Wilson, who has been the Titans' defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, will not be coming back to the organization for next season, according to team Insider Paul Kuharsky. Tennessee now must fill the DC job, along with the offensive coordinator position.

“Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is not being retained by the Titans and Robert Saleh.”

Saleh, who is 46 years old, plans to call defensive plays for the Titans on the sidelines during games. That's the exact role Wilson had in Tennessee during his tenure with the organization. So, the club's new head coach will be searching for a defensive coordinator to serve as a high-end assistant, while Wilson could land in a new defensive coordinator role with a different franchise.

Despite the Titans' struggles, Wilson's ability to get the best out of the defense was one of the few bright spots on the team these last couple of seasons. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was named a First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career under Dennard Wilson. Additionally, second-year linebacker Cedric Gray recorded the second-most solo tackles in the league with 94.

For now, it's unclear who Robert Saleh plans to hire as defensive coordinator. However, the offensive coordinator position is deemed more important in Tennessee, as that hire will have the role of further developing quarterback Cam Ward. Some names to keep an eye on for the Titans' OC position are Brian Daboll, Kliff Kingsbury, Arthur Smith, Adam Stenavich, and Bobby Slowik.