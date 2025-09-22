It didn’t take long for the Tennessee Titans to get shaded by Michael Pittman Jr., and head coach Brian Callahan had more problems on the sideline. Still, Callahan responded to Pittman’s controversial postgame comments according to a post on X by Turron Davenport.

“When you win a game, and you win it the way they did, you can kind of say whatever you want,” Callahan said. “I think if you watch the way the team played, it certainly wasn’t the case, by any stretch. We played hard and we fought in that game. We didn’t play well enough to win it … but I don’t think that was an accurate depiction.”

The Titans fell to 0-3 as the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-20 beatdown.

Titans, HC Brian Callahan must find a regrouping point

Pittman took the Titans to task, rubbing salt in the wounds with his comments, according to a post on X by Jeremy K. Gover

“Saw it on the pre-game intros. They kinda looked a little sluggish. They were kinda walking around, nobody was really bouncing. Right then and there, we all sat there and were like ‘They don't want to play today.'” – #Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr on the 41-20 win over the #Titans”

Of course, Titans fans are up in arms with Callahan, who has just three wins in his first 20 games as an NFL head coach. And the chanting began, according to ESPN.

“Fans began to chant, “Fire Callahan,” as coach Brian Callahan and his team went into the locker room down 20-6 at halftime,” Davenport wrote. “It was impossible for Callahan not to hear the chants accompanied by boos as he approached the tunnel.”

However, Callahan said he’s taking it in stride.

“I don't really worry about that to be honest,” Callahan said after the game. “My focus is on trying to make sure our football team is in as good a place as possible. And the rest of that stuff is what it is. I don't think about those things, and you really can't. I mean, this is hard enough as it is to put those other things and think about that. It doesn't do anybody any good. So, I just go to work and work as hard as I can. I put as much effort as I can into this. And that is what it is.”