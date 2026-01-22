Initial reports and rumors claimed that Brian Daboll is expected to accept the offensive coordinator job for the Tennessee Titans only if the Buffalo Bills do not hire him as their next head coach. With Daboll interviewing in person with the Bills on Thursday, Tennessee is seemingly developing alternative plans just in case Daboll is unavailable.

Rumors are suggesting that four candidates could be in the mix for the Titans' offensive coordiantor position if Daboll is offered the Bills' head coaching role. Kliff Kingsbury, Arthur Smith, Adam Stenavich, and Bobby Slowik are the candidates to keep an eye on, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“The Titans continue to work through offensive coordinator options, with Kliff Kingsbury, Arthur Smith, Brian Daboll, Adam Stenavich, and Bobby Slowik among the potential options, per sources. All have OC experience as Robert Saleh looks for the right man to work with QB Cam Ward.”

Titans' new head coach Robert Saleh seems to be favoring experience for his first offensive coordinator hire. Daboll is well-known for playing a key role in developing Josh Allen when he was the OC in Buffalo. Meanwhile, Kingsbury is viewed as a quarterback guru who is coming off a two-season stint with Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

Adam Stenavich has been the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers since 2022, where he has helped develop Jordan Love. Lastly, Bobby Slowik has been a popular name in recent years for his work with the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and Miami Dolphins.

From the looks of it, the Titans have several intriguing candidates to choose from. When that announcement will be made is currently unclear. But once the Bills make their official decision regarding the head coaching position, things should speed up and come to fruition in Tennessee.