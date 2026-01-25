The Tennessee Titans are stepping into a new era following the hiring of Robert Saleh as their next head coach. Owner Amy Adams Strunk expressed immense confidence in the move, stating that Saleh is the ideal leader for both the team and the Nashville community. General manager Mike Borgonzi echoed this sentiment, highlighting Saleh’s reputation as a defensive mastermind and his proven ability to handle adversity.

With a five-year contract in place, Saleh’s immediate priority is building a competitive window around young quarterback Cam Ward. Organizational leaders have praised his detailed approach to player development, signaling a shift toward sustainable success as the franchise looks to move past recent struggles and return to AFC contention.

So the news said that the Titans are interviewing Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso for their vacant defensive coordinator job, according to Ian Rapoport on X. Vasso arrives with significant momentum, as mentors Matt Burke and Jim Schwartz have been pushing for him behind the scenes.

This endorsement from established veteran coaches highlights Vasso’s rising reputation within league circles. After years of working under respected defensive minds, he finally gets a shot to showcase his ability to lead an entire unit. For Saleh, who is a defensive specialist himself, finding a coordinator like Vasso who shares a disciplined and aggressive philosophy is a critical step in establishing the team's new identity on that side of the ball.

On the offensive side, Tennessee is preparing for multiple scenarios depending on the movements of the broader coaching carousel. While Brian Daboll remains a primary target for the offensive coordinator role, the team is also considering several experienced alternatives, such as Kliff Kingsbury, Arthur Smith, Adam Stenavich, and Bobby Slowik.

So, the remaining pieces of the Titans' staff are expected to fall into place. The upcoming weeks will be decisive for the franchise as they transition from the hiring phase to the active reconstruction of the roster for the 2026 season.