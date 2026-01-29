The Tennessee Titans are entering a new era in 2026. Tennessee hired Robert Saleh as their next head coach after firing Brian Callahan during the regular season. Now the Titans have plenty of work to do as they rebuild the franchise around QB Cam Ward and DT Jeffery Simmons.

Thankfully, the Titans have plenty of resources to work with. They are projected to enter free agency with $93.51 million in cap space. They also hold the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Saleh will almost certainly want to load up on defensive talent, especially now that he is calling defensive plays as a head coach.

Will the Titans load up on defense in the draft? And if so, which prospects should Titans fans keep an eye on?

Below we will explore a seven-round Titans mock draft courtesy of the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 4: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Saleh makes a statement with the first draft pick of his new regime. It couldn't be anything other than an edge rusher.

Bain is arguably the best edge rusher in this year's draft.He is fast off the line of scrimmage and has all of the tools needed capitalize off that. He can convert that speed into power or use hsi incredible bend to snake around offensive tackles. Bain has an incredible motor and violent hands too.

He may not be the best pass rusher in recent memory, but Bain has plenty of tools in his belt. And he would be learning from one of the best defensive minds in the league in Saleh.

Tennessee suddenly has a solid defensive line since Jeffery Simmons and Bain are both players that opposing teams need to account for.

But wait, it gets even better…

Round 2, Pick 36: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Can you imagine the reaction if Tennessee actually landed both Bain and Mesidor?

Bain and Mesidor were for a force for the Hurricanes in 2025. It would certainly be exciting if the Titans managed to land both players. Cam Ward would probably be thrilled too.

Mesidor is also a good pass rusher who has flashed some inside/outside versatility. Aside from that versatility, he has many of the same strengths and weaknesses that Bain does.

However, Mesidor comes with a few additional question marks. He is an older prospect at 25 years old, which might explain why he could be a second-round pick and not a first-rounder.

Mesidor also has a history of foot injuries that could have some scouts spooked about his long-term health.

Personally, I understand the appeal of reuniting Bain and Mesidor in Tennessee. It probably won't happen, but would be an incredible story if did.

Round 3, Pick 66: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

Everette has excellent size at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. He is at his best when playing press man coverage or blitzing from the slot.

The big question I have is the pairing of Everette with Saleh's defensive scheme.

Saleh likes to run a lot of Cover 3 and quarters coverage while sprinkling in man plays. Meanwhile, Everette is at his best in man coverage.

If this pick actually happened, I imagine it would be because Saleh and his staff have confidence that they can improve Everette's zone coverage skills.

Regardless, it is still a solid use of a third-round pick.

Round 4, Pick 101: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Fields is another physical player who Saleh would love to have on his team.

The senior receiver transferred to Notre Dame after four seasons at Virginia. He has great size at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. He uses the combination of his size and speed to gain massive separation from defenders, making himself a friendly target for quarterbacks.

Naturally, Fields is also great in contested catch situations because of his size.

Perhaps Fields' x-factor is his history at the quarterback position. He understands what a quarterback is seeing better than most receivers because he's been there himself.

Fields does not have a perfect scouting profile, but he could be a solid X receiver for the Titans in 2026.

Article Continues Below

If he develops well, he would be a steal in the fourth round.

Round 5, Pick 140: G Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

The Titans could use a replacement for Kevin Zeitler at right guard. They address that need on Day 3 of the draft.

Reed-Adams considered declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, but opted to return to Texas A&M for one more season. It ended up being a great decision.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound guard improved his draft stock by refining his technique during his final season of college football.

Reed-Adams projects as an excellent run blocker who could make an immediate impact in the NFL.

He is still a raw prospect who has room for improvement. If he can take his game to the next level, he could become an incredible player for the Titans.

Round 5, Pick 142: C Pat Coogan, Indiana

Tennessee adds another offensive lineman just two picks later.

Coogan projects as an adequate depth player at center, but he might not be Tennessee's center of the future.

Thankfully he can sit behind Lloyd Cushenberry and serve as a depth player during his rookie season while he adjust to the Titans' offense.

Even if he never becomes a starter, Coogan is still a decent process pick in the fifth round.

Round 6, Pick 183: S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

Spears-Jennings projects as a slot/safety hybrid who excels when playing in zone coverage.

He struggles against talented route runners when in man coverage. That should give scouts questions about how well he would hold up in man at the NFL level.

But Spears-Jennings is a force defending the run and can hold his own in zone coverage.

This pick is a little bit risky, but I can see Saleh attempting to turn him into a Talanoa Hufanga-type defender.

Round 7, Pick 238: LB Lander Barton, Utah

Barton comes from a football family. Both his brothers Cody and Jackson made it to the NFL, setting a clear path for Lander for what it takes to succeed as a pro.

Saleh will love that Barton looks like a modern NFL linebacker. He has the speed and coverage skills needed to thrive in today's pass-happy game.

Barton is not a complete prospect, but could easily improve with more coaching. Saleh and the Titans need to bank on that if they select him in real life.

Regardless, hard to complain about a late seventh-round pick.