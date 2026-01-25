The Tennessee Titans found their new head coach in former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. However, the offensive coordinator hire is arguably just as important, as that role has the duty of developing quarterback Cam Ward. While rumors surrounding Brian Daboll continue to swirl, it sounds like the organization is preparing its backup plans.

Reports indicate that the Titans are planning to interview Kliff Kingsbury and Adam Stenavich for the offensive coordinator position, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Both Kingsbury and Stenavich are considered high-caliber OC candidates across the league.

“The Titans plan to interview Kliff Kingsbury and Adam Stenavich on Monday for their offensive coordinator job, per sources.”

Initial reports regarding Brian Daboll claimed that he is the preferred OC candidate for the Titans. However, he is in the mix for the head coaching jobs for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. It was originally said that Daboll would accept the offensive coordiantor role in Tennessee if he was not hired as the head coach in Buffalo.

Kingsbury and Stenavich each have impressive resumes and should be viewed as legitimate candidates for any team in the league. Kliff Kingsbury has head coaching and offensive coordiantor experience, both at the college and pro levels. His most recent stint was with the Washington Commanders, where he helped develop Jayden Daniels for two seasons.

Meanwhile, Adam Stenavich has not been a head coach yet in his career. However, he's proven to be a reliable coach for the Green Bay Packers. After initially being hired by the club in 2019, Stenavich worked his way up to the OC role by 2022. His tenure in Green Bay has allowed him to play an integral role in helping develop quarterback Jordan Love.