The Washington Commanders offense will have a different look in 2025. And quarterback Jayden Daniels has a chance to improve on his tremendous rookie season. Looking forward, here are three players the Commanders must avoid in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Washington enters the picking fray with specific needs at four positions. The Commanders need a boost out of the backfield at running back to mesh with Daniels’ running ability. They need a guard to better protect the interior of the offensive line. Also, the defense needs upgrades at the edge rusher and cornerback positions.

But the Commanders must tread carefully in the draft. Hit on at least two picks, and the Super Bowl picture comes into better focus. Miss on all of the picks and making the playoffs might be the ceiling.

Commanders should avoid Walter Nolen in Round 1

Some draft pundits, and wacky AI software, have the Commanders looking at Nolen for their premier 2025 pick. However, he’s not the right fit for several reasons.

First, the Commanders beefed up their defensive line by getting Javon Kinlaw in free agency. Because of the contract price they paid for Kinlaw, the Commanders can’t afford to spend their first pick on an interior defensive lineman.

Also, keep in mind the Commanders only have five picks in the draft. They have to fill those four needs, or else they will be scrounging around the free-agent leftovers throughout the summer.

In fairness to Nolen, he projects as a Year 1 starter. He has plenty of ability. However, one ding against him has been his inability to reach his potential. And the first thing nfl.com said about the 6-foot-4, 296-pound Mississippi product wasn’t positive.

“Nolen has NFL-starting size but won’t blow you away with his physical traits,” Lance Zierlein wrote.

Now, if an NFL team is looking for a granite rock in the middle of its defense, shouldn’t the first requirement be the opposite? Shouldn’t that team want a guy that DOES blow you away with physical traits?

Yes, Nolen can make up for it.

“He gains quick advantages with his explosiveness into contact and ability to beat up blockers when singled up,” Zierlein wrote. “He has the athletic talent to play into gaps but needs to play with better hands to keep himself clean at the point of attack.

“(Nolen) wins as a rusher with his athleticism and play strength, and doesn’t need to be schemed for. The pass rush still requires refinement, but he already flashes quick-win moves that foreshadow good pressure and sack production as a pro. Nolen’s blend of explosiveness and playmaking talent create high upside as a three-down interior lineman.”

Nolen is best passed over with the Commanders’ first pick.

CB Benjamin Morrison should be passed by

Washington needs help at the cornerback position. And Morrison has decent size at 6-0 with 193 pounds on his frame.

But there are too many dings to get excited about Morrison. His inconsistent coverage at Notre Dame doesn’t bring a lot of comfort to NFL teams looking for a shut-down corner.

Here are some other issues, according to nfl.com.

“Morrison would appear to be a natural press corner, but he lacks ideal footwork to mirror and match not only the release but the initial route breaks,” Zierlein wrote. “He has below-average coverage fluidity in open spaces and appears to be more effective covering the deep ball than shadowing routes on the first two levels.”

The Commanders had corners who struggled last year with these same issues. Why go into the draft and pick more of the same problem?

Commanders shouldn't get OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

There’s a lot of discussion with how the offensive line class will play out for the draft. But one thing is in consensus, and that’s a lack of arm length.

Banks, a Texas product, is part of a group of potential first-round picks that doesn’t hit the 34-inch arm length benchmark that NFL teams prefer. Now, it doesn’t mean Banks won’t be a good pro. But the Commadners shouldn’t spend a first-round pick at a position they don’t need for a guy who doesn’t hit the measurables.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said it’s not a career wrecker to have shorter arms, according to Sports Illustrated.

“In terms of arm length and some of those different things that allow you to be successful — just based on the nature of what you’re asked to do, snap in and snap out and who you’re going against — we had a guy who was pretty good, too, who didn’t measure well on the defensive line that changed the whole game,” McVay said. “So I think those are parts of the evaluation process, but that tape always speaks to you.

“I think everybody has these measurements. Especially when you talk about a player like Will Campbell, because he plays long. You have some guys that might measure with length, but they don’t play long. Aaron Kromer, our old offensive line coach in Buffalo, does a great job. He used to say it’s one thing to measure long, but do you play long? Are you playing with extension? Are you playing with length?”

Plus, the Commanders trade for Laremy Tunsil means they no longer need to look hard at the tackle position for the draft.