In the free-agency portion of the offseason, the Washington Commanders re-signed an important offensive lineman while also coming to terms with one of their receivers who made a splash play last season. Moving forward, here is the Commanders’ five-round, post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Network simulator.

Washington made a strong run at the Super Bowl last season, knocking off Tampa Bay and the Lions in the playoffs before falling short against the powerful Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

The Commanders entered the draft needing help at edge rush, cornerback, safety, linebacker, and wide receiver positions. And here is the journey where the PFN simulator took them.

Commanders grab edge Mike Green in Round 1

Ut-oh, the PFN simulator is off to a bad start. Granted, the Commanders desperately need help at this position, but will the Marshall product provide first-round value?

I guess it depends on which scouts have your ear.

“Mike Green will be one of the 2025 NFL Draft’s most polarizing prospects in an absolutely wide-open class,” PFN wrote. “Some will see his pure pass-rush plan, bend, explosiveness, and agility and believe he’ll be a consistent double-digit sack artist at the NFL level. Others will think he needs to develop his frame (6-foot-3, 251 pounds) more at the NFL level before becoming a full-time player.

“His lackluster play strength likely makes him an inconsistent winner at the NFL level. But Green’s ability to win in the blink of an eye means he could have 15-sack seasons mixed in with five-sack years. Effort certainly isn’t an issue with Green. He plays at the peak of his physical potential on the edge. Unfortunately, effort alone isn’t enough to set a firm edge or consistently disengage against blockers weighing 80-100 pounds more than him.”

Reading that assessment doesn’t get the juices flowing that this player is worth a first-round pick. Nearly everything at the NFL level in terms of rushing the passer involves a high degree of strength. And the thought of a guy yo-yoing between good and bad years isn’t exciting.

Strength matters, according to Dan Quinn

Look at what Dan Quinn said about the Commanders toward the end of the 2024 season. He talked about the impact of Jonathan Allen possibly returning to the team and the impact it could have on the pass rush, according to commanders.com.

“Well, we're certainly looking forward to it because we know the caliber of Jon and what he can bring,” Quinn said. “And so anytime you can add a player of his caliber to it, pass rush, just experience also. He's strong. He's tough. So when that does happen, that'll be something that will definitely bring energy to our defense as well.”

The keywords there are strong and tough. Even though Allen works the interior, it always takes “strong” and “tough” to get to the opposing quarterback. And that’s a big question mark for Green. And when the Commanders already saw a physical specimen like Chase Young fall short of expectations, it's hard to imagine them getting excited about Green.

A better pick here would have been Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison. The Commanders must get better at that position.

Commanders tab Dorian Strong as their Round 3 pick

Washington traded away its second-round pick in this mock draft, sending it to the Cardinals for the No. 78, a mid-third-round pick they used on the Virginia Tech product.

Strong is a good man-coverage defender, something the Commanders desperately need. Grabbing him at this spot in the draft after passing on Morrison in the first round softens that blow a bit.

“Dorian Strong is a skilled and instinctive cornerback who excels in man coverage but is also more than competent in zone coverage schemes,” PFN wrote. “He possesses fluid hips, quick feet, and strong closing speed, allowing him to stick with receivers and disrupt passing lanes.

“Strong's ball skills stand out, as he consistently tracks the ball and makes plays on it in contested situations. He plays with physicality at the line of scrimmage, using his length effectively to disrupt routes. Strong’s football IQ and anticipation enable him to read quarterbacks and jump routes but can also make him vulnerable if he mistimes the play or double moves.”

There’s plenty to like about Strong. He would need to help immediately because the Marshon Lattimore trade simply didn’t work out for the Commanders last season. Lattimore returns for 2025, but there’s not as much hope for him transforming the secondary. He hasn’t turned in a Pro Bowl season since 2021 and has played in only 26 games over the last three seasons combined.

Commanders trade up to get safety Billy Bowman in Round 4

It’s good to see the Commanders focus heavily on defense in the draft. This pick makes a lot of sense because it fills a major need, and the Oklahoma product has potential.

“Billy Bowman is a versatile and instinctive defensive back with the athleticism to impact both the pass and run game,” PFN wrote. “He possesses excellent range and quickness, allowing him to cover ground efficiently and make plays on the ball. Bowman has strong ball skills and awareness, making him a disruptive presence in coverage, whether in deep zones or man assignments.”

Reading that report makes Bowman sound like a potential fourth-round steal.

The Commanders had a second pick in Round 4, getting linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. out of South Carolina. Of their picks so far, this is the best one. That’s because Knight could be more than a fourth-round talent.

“Demetrius Knight Jr. is a seasoned linebacker with a robust frame and notable arm length,” PFN wrote. “His adeptness in reading plays allows him to position himself effectively, while his strength and hand technique enable him to shed blockers and disrupt offensive schemes.”

The Commanders didn’t have a fifth-round selection.

Overall, this draft didn’t go as well because of the first-round selection of Green. It impacted everything else. Grade: C-plus.