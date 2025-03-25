After several key additions on the Washington Commanders roster in the offseason, the draft is up next. And here is the Commanders’ seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

Unless they make a trade, the Commanders enter the draft with a shortage of picks. They have No. 29 overall in the first round, followed by No. 61 in the second round. But they don’t pick again until the fourth round at No. 128. They also have picks in the sixth and seventh rounds.

After the free-agency and trade frenzy, the Commanders have needs at running back, guard, edge rusher, and cornerback. And here is what the PFF simulator delivered to the nation’s capital.

Commanders score TE Colston Loveland in Round 1

If things work out this way, the Commanders will likely be very pleased as the 2025 season progresses. Loveland is a true offensive threat in the passing game.

The 6-foot-6, 248-pound Michigan product grades just below a Pro Bowl talent, according to nfl.com.

“Talented young tight end with the athletic ability and ball skills to become an elite talent as a pass catcher,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Colston plays the game like a big wideout, capable of separating from man coverage and making plays on all three levels. He has good play speed and runs a route tree full of branches, allowing creative play-callers to move him around as a mismatch option.

“(Loveland’s) routes can be a little hurried and lacking in detail, but that should change with coaching. He’s graceful in-air and catches the ball with good timing and strong hands. He will keep filling out his frame but is unlikely to ever become more than average as a blocker. Colston’s collection of athletic traits and catch talent creates a high ceiling with the opportunity to become a high-volume target and future Pro Bowler.”

It seems unlikely Loveland would fall this far. But if he does, the Commanders would need to scrap their plans to get a cornerback or an edge rusher at this spot.

The Commanders would need to express some courage with this pick. Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton remained on the board. But he’s not an elite talent like Mike Green or James Pearce Jr. And in this mock draft, Green sailed off the board at No. 19 while Pearce departed at pick No. 23.

All four premier edge rushers got scooped up before the Commanders’ selection. And three key cornerbacks also left the board.

The way things fell, this turned out to be a home-run pick for the Commanders.

Ole Miss edge rusher lands in Round 2

The Commanders had only two options in this round in terms of position. They needed to grab the best available edge rusher or cornerback. And the simulator delivered them Mississippi’s Jared Ivey.

At 6-foot6 and 274 pounds, Ivery presents a long attacker on the edge. But he doesn’t project as an NFL standout. And this makes the pick somewhat questionable. However, there is upside, according to nfl.com.

“Despite consecutive seasons of production in opponents’ backfields, Ivey’s strengths and weaknesses converge for a feast-or-famine playing style,” PFF wrote. “His rush is segmented and leggy with average short-area closing burst for an edge rusher. He lacks anchor and contact balance to command the point.

“On the other hand, Ivey is surprisingly slippery, using his stride, length, and upper-body swivel to shapeshift and circumvent blocks. He needs to play with a little more edge but has enough disruption potential to become a rotational 4-3 defensive end with sub-rush potential inside.”

It’s hard to get excited about that scouting report. Making matters worse, the Commanders could have grabbed Josaiah Stewart of Michigan with this pick. Stewart is projected to be a plus starter in the NFL and has way more upside. One of the best notes about Stewart is his “all-day aggression and thirst for contract,” according to Zierlein.

In real life, there’s no way the Commanders pick Ivey instead of Stewart.

Commanders target offensive line in Round 4

After taking a big swing and connecting early, following up with a whiff, the Commanders may have struck gold again in the fourth round. Considering this point in the draft, Coastal Carolina guard Willie Lampkin is a nice selection.

He’s 5-10, 270 pounds, and draws an interesting scouting report from nfldraftbuzz.com.

“Lampkin represents the most fascinating projection puzzle in this entire draft class,” Draft Buzz wrote. “His tape screams Day 2 selection with immediate starting capability, but his measurements whisper caution to even the most forward-thinking front offices. What can't be denied is that when the pads come on, Lampkin simply wins his battles through a masterful blend of technical refinement, leverage understanding, and competitive fire that can't be taught.

“His ideal NFL landing spot would feature a zone-blocking scheme that maximizes his exceptional movement skills and allows him to operate in space. Teams that emphasize mobility over mass in their interior offensive line would unlock his full potential. Center appears to be his most natural NFL position, where his incredible processing speed, compact build, and ability to establish immediate leverage would serve him best against massive nose tackles while minimizing his exposure to one-on-one isolation blocks.”

This is a great player to have on the offensive line. He’s a guy who can play center or guard, giving the Commanders much-needed flexibility to deal with potential injuries.

One note of caution about this pick is the Commanders passed on LSU cornerback Zy Alexander.

Rounds 6 and 7 provide interesting results

This doesn’t make a lot of sense. Would the Commanders whiff their way out of the cornerback and running back positions? Sacramento State guard Jackson Slater projects as an average backup or special-teams player.

Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. remained on the board.

Left with one pick and two position needs, the Commanders get Jo'quavioius Marks out of USC. This could be a sleeper pick as Marks may develop into an NFL starter despite his noticeable lack of speed.