The Washington Commanders' 2025 season has not started the way they envisioned. Yes, they are 2-1, just one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles. But the injury bug has hit the team hard.

Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Jayden Daniels, sat out their Week 3 win with a knee injury. As the team prepares for an NFC clash with the Atlanta Falcons, star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was unable to practice on Wednesday.

Terry McLaurin will receive another opinion on his quad today, and he's received several — including from Dr. Williams Meyers, the nation's expert in core muscle injuries. As of now, they believe it's a quad injury. But more tests coming, as his status is in doubt for Sunday. https://t.co/m6VJOn67F9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2025

McLaurin suffered a thigh injury late in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The severity of the injury was unknown, as the Commanders held a large lead and he was not needed back in the game.

But the former Pro Bowl receiver met with Dr. William Meyers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Maybe just as concerning is the fact that McLaurin is going to see another doctor for a second opinion.

That casts a large shadow on whether he will be able to play on Sunday.

McLaurin is not the only marquis player on Wednesday's injury report. Starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt missed practice with a knee injury, and wide receiver Noah Brown got a DNP (did not practice) designation with knee and groin issues.

Of course, everyone wants to know the status of Daniels.

After practice in which he was limited, he fielded questions about his injury status. Daniels sounded upbeat and optimistic, but the team is yet to announce whether he will be ready to play.

In his absence, the Commanders turned to veteran signal-caller Marcus Mariota. Mariota had a clean game against the Raiders, tossing for 207 yards with a touchdown, adding 40 yards on the ground and another score.

But if Mariota is without McLaurin, Brown, and Croskey-Merritt, that may make things difficult against an angry Falcons team. Atlanta was embarrassed in Week 3, losing 30-0 to the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta poses one of the best pass-rushing combinations in the league. So, whether it is Mariota or a limited Daniels under center, mobility may be key.