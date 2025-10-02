The New York Mets' late season collapse has fans around the sports world buzzing. Juan Soto and Co. fell just short of the postseason, losing the final National League spot to the Cincinnati Reds. Even Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels got involved. The young star took a shot at the Mets. He made fun of their failure to reach the playoffs with so many stars.

New York spent a majority of the regular season near the top of the NL East. However, injuries to Carlos Mendoza's pitching staff robbed his team of momentum late in the year. Instead of reaching the postseason for the second straight year, the Mets are left wondering whether or not this year's team is worth the amount of money spent to put it together in the offseason.

Daniels, who was just cleared to play in Washington's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, spoke about the team on Wednesday. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the quarterback dissected where exactly the Mets went wrong this year.

Jayden Daniels wasn’t totally wrong. But he didn’t have to say it like that. #LGM. pic.twitter.com/jGLVYwv7Fa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2025

Article Continues Below

“So, the Mets lost, did not make the playoffs. That's probably the biggest thing, that brought a smile to my face,” Daniels said. “They had the opportunity to play the Marlins to clinch a playoffs spot, but they lost and so did the Reds.”

New York faced the Marlins' top three pitchers in its final series of the regular season. Despite tying the Reds in the standings, the Mets lost a crucial tiebreaker that left them on the outside looking in. After signing Soto to a lucrative deal in the offseason, New York is back at the drawing board. Meanwhile, Daniels and fans around the country are having fun with the result.

Daniels could be at the brink of a collapse of his own. The Commanders are 2-2 and may be without their top receivers on Sunday. For now, though, he is happy that the Mets' chance at a championship is over.