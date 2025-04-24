The Washington Commanders are hoping to build off of a sensational 2024 season when head coach Dan Quinn built a team that made it all the way to the NFC title game. While the Commanders lost that game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, they demonstrated just how much a team can improve in one season. The Commanders had been a lowly 4-13 team the season before and very little had been expected from them by many experts.

Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels were having none of it and the Commanders seemed to get better on a monthly — if not weekly — basis. However, if the Commanders are going to continue their successful run, they have to add talented players and improve in the rapidly changing NFL landscape.

The Commanders have the No. 29 pick in the opening round, and NFL insider Dianna Russini suggests that the team is trying to trade back in the draft in order to accumulate more picks.

Trading out of the first round — even if it is near the conclusion of the stanza –should be able to get the Commanders multiple picks. At the very least, a late first-round pick could return a mid-second and a mid-third-round for general manager Adam Peters.

Commanders will likely have a target on their backs in 2025

The Commanders were successful last season because Quinn put together game plans that Daniels was able to interpret and build on successfully. The head coach was able to take a team that often questioned itself and regularly fell apart when the game was on the line and build confidence.

Much of that was due to the outstanding play of Daniels during his rookie season, but he had plenty of help from wideout Terry McLaurin, running back Brian Robinson and tight end Zach Ertz.

The Commanders defense also came up with its share of stops and big plays, but there is little doubt that middle linebacker Bobby Wagner could use some help on that side of the ball.

Wagner led the team with 132 tackles and he also had 10 tackles for loss, 4 passes batted down, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries. Safety Jeremy Chinn had 117 tackles and 5 passes defensed.

Linebackers Dante Fowler and Frankie Luvu had 10.5 and 8 sacks, respectively. While those are solid totals, there is little doubt that an improved pass rush that features a big-time sack artist would help Washington's fortunes dramatically in 2025.