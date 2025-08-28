The Washington Commanders finally extended Terry McLaurin before the 2025 regular season. Washington locked him up on a three-year contract worth $96 million. The Commanders' coaching staff is thrilled to get McLaurin back with a chance to get him ready for Week 1.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is certainly happy to have McLaurin back at practice. He heaped praise on the veteran receiver during a recent interview.

“I love coaching him,” Quinn said on Wednesday, per ESPN's John Keim. “He is a rare competitor.”

McLaurin returned to Commanders practice for the first time since the end of his holdout on Wednesday. McLaurin reportedly looked great, running crisp routes and catching a few over-the-shoulder passes from Jayden Daniels.

The veteran receiver has not been shy when talking about his contract dispute with the Commanders. It sounds like he is also pleased to put the ordeal behind him.

“The way it ended was better than it started,” McLaurin said. “That's what it's all about. There's a deal in place that keeps me here that I'm extremely happy about.”

It is huge for Washington to keep Daniels' top target around for the foreseeable future.

Terry McLaurin admitted that Commanders trade request was not leverage move

McLaurin added that his trade request this summer was not simply an attempt at gaining leverage.

Article Continues Below

“That wasn't something that I was doing for just leverage or just to do it or let me cause some hoopla,” McLaurin said. “I tried to be as intentional as possible. Am I perfect? No, I'm not. Are there some things that you think about that you maybe want to handle different or do better? Sure, that's any situation.”

Thankfully, the Commanders were able to keep him in Washington and avoided a trade.

McLaurin has been incredibly productive for the Commanders ever since joining the franchise in 2019. He had a career year in 2024, immediately displaying incredible chemistry with his rookie QB.

McLaurin logged 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. Most of his production was similar to the rest of his career. But he found the end zone more than ever before.

Commanders fans are hopeful that McLaurin will continue that level of production in 2025. And McLaurin is practically certain he'll one-up it.

“I know I have a lot of elite ball ahead of me,” McLaurin said.

The Commanders open the regular season at home against the Giants on September 7th at 1PM ET.